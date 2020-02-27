Animal Crossing: New Horizons Shows How To Customize Characters

New videos showing how the new Animal Crossing characters can be created when the game arrives were revealed this week giving us a taste of how the game will work.

Character customization has always been a big part of the game and the developer has made sure that players will have even more control over the characters now. In the past, features like the facial features, skin tome and haircuts were not decided by the player but now players can decide all those details for their villagers.

Getting your villagers ready will be one of the first things that players will do when they start the game since you need an in-game passport to get to the island and you will need a photo of your character for the passport.

Of course, even if you do not like what you have created in the beginning, you can always change it later on using the mirror at home.