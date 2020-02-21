Animal Crossing: New Horizons New Feature Revealed

The new Animal Crossing: New Horizons game will come with a few new construction features that will help make your island even more amazing and that includes a new Island Designer app that will allow players to mold their island to their liking.

The app will allow players to change the island’s terrain which is something we have never seen before in the past. Instead of resetting until you find a nice layout, players can just mold it into what they want.

Players can delete cliff, water features, slopes and more to make the terrain more pleasing. The new game will also come with veritable pathways using the apps making the process so much faster and easier compared to the past.

The new Animal Crossing, New Horizons will be arriving on the 20th of March a week after the Animal Crossing theme Nintendo Switch is released.