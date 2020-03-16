Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mobile Version Add New Items

We are only a week away from the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons but before that happens, fans will be able to get a taste of the game thanks to Pocket Camp, the mobile spin-ff of the game.

Not only will players be given some daily log-in bonuses which include the Nook Inc. aloha shirts, but players will also be getting some Leaf Tickets and Gold Trets as well. These items will be offered to players until the release day of New Horizons.

On top of that, players can slow craft special Timmy and Tommy Nook Inc. banners for a limited time. There is also the Fishing Tourney Island Excursion event today where players can try catch deserted-island fish and earn items from New Horizons as rewards like the workbench and Dodo Airlines plane

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be released on the 20th of March on Switch.