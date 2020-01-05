Animal Crossing: New Horizons Drops New Screenshots &Trailer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most anticipated games for Nintendo Switch fans right now and Nintendo has just dropped a new trailer for the game along with some additional screenshots.

In the new trailer, we were given a new commercial for Nook Inc’s Deserted Island Gateway Package where the audience were shown all the activities and task that you can perform on the item like collecting materials, crafting and more.

We also got to see Isabelle for the first time and from the looks of it, she will be playing a pretty major role in the game as well. On top of it all, the new screenshots also reveal some new iamges of the game while the new key art on their website showed two new characters that we will get in the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to be released on the 20th of March 2020.