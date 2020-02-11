Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC Hinted?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons could be getting some paid DLC in the future as new important came forward thanks to the ESRB rating.

It was reported that on the New Horizons Eshop page, it showed that the title had in-game purchases. Of course, that could mean a lot of things but some people seem to think of it could be a large DLC that will be coming later on. There were others that think it is just a microtransaction.

Nintendo did not confirm or deny the rumor at this point but we do know that other Nintendo Switch games like Luigi’s Mansion 3, Fire Emblem: Three Houses and more also had the in-game purchase ESRB rating and they both had paid expansions later on.

Animal Crossing: New Horizon will be launching on the 20th of March and is already available for pre-order now. There is also a special Animal Crossing-themed Switch which will be released on the 13th of March.