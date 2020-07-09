Animal Crossing: New Horizon Fish-Catching Event Returns!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting another Fishing Tourney event this week so players will have another chance to get some of the exclusive items, furnishings, and also trophies.

Fishing Tourney has always been a part of the game from the start but the event is a little different in the new game. Here is what you need to know. C.J. will be stationed next to a tent in your town and if you want to enter the competition, all you need to do is talk to him and pay the fee. You will get three minutes to catch as many fish as you can and you will be awarded based on how many you get.

The reward can be redeemed for some Fishing Tourney items. During the event, you can enter as many times as you like. Some of the items available to redeem will include the Anchor statue, fish door plate, fishing rod stand, fish rug, fresh cooler, tackle bag and so much more.

The event will be starting on the 11th of July from 9 AM to 6 PM.