Alien FPS: This Could Have Been It

Fans of the Alien franchise will be dissapointed to learn that Cliff Bleszinski, the designer of Gears of War nearly made a new Alien FPS game. His version would have a new version of Ripley and will be set in a Black Mesa-style facility.

According to Bleszinski, players will be playing as the grown-up version of Newt, one of the survivors of the Xenomorph infestation during the Alien timeline. He added that talks about the game fell apart after Disney acquired Fox.

He also revealed that in the game, Ripley would be alive and that we will see a new robot friend Casey in the game. After this was tweeted, the CEO of Gearbox, Randy Pitchford replied “Careful” and a winky-face emoji. We do not know what to make of that yet but some people seem to think that they could be working on a new Alien game as well.

What do you think of Bleszinski’s version of the game?