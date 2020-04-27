Alien Day Celebrated With Free Alien : Blackout Game!

To celebrate Alien Day which falls on the 26th of April, the developer of Alien: Blackout will be offering the game for free.

The mobile game is the sequel to the Alien: Isolation game. Players will need to guide players through the damaged space station and away from the Xenomorph. Crew members will be permanently dead if they are killed so players will have to plan it carefully and try to keep Ripley and the crew alive or sacrifice some for the greater good.

This game takes place after the events in Isolation but some do not regard it as a true sequel to the game. So far, no sequel has been announced yet although Gears of War designer did hint back in February that he might be in talks to work on a new first-person shooter game that will feature Newt and Ellen Ripley