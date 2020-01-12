2022 Hummer Will Come As An EV?

Things have been quiet from the side of the Hummer but GM is clearly not done with it yet as the new report seems to suggest that GM has planned for the name.

According to The Wall Street Journal, GM is currently working on offering something that will come into the market to compete with the Jeep Gladiator pickup truck and that the vehicle will come in with an EV powertrain under the hood. That is all they have planned for now.

There have been talks about the Hummer possibly returning after a 1- years hiatus but GM has never confirmed that news so far. Of course, we do not know if this is true or not but it was speculated that if the rumor is true, there is a high cance that we might see if get teased before the NFL Championship.

What do you think of the Hummer possibly returning?