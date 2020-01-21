News

2022 Fisker Ocean Staying Below The 3 Second Mark!

January 21, 2020 add comment

We got to see the 2022 Fisket Ocean at CES earlier this year and since then, we have been learning more about the upcoming model including its 0-60mph time.

The Fisker Ocean will be offered in two four-wheel-drive configurations. The standard 4WD configuration will offer 300hp while the ultra-high performance version will only need less than 3 seconds to go from 0-60mph. The total output of the range-topping model will be announced next year.

The vehicle will be fitted with an 80kWh battery pack that will allow the vehicle to charge up to 80% in 20 minutes that will have about 200 miles of range to offer.

The Fisker Ocean will be coming in to compete with models like the Mercedes-Benz EQC and FOrd Mustang Mach-E. The base model will retail for $37,499 or $379 a month if you are choosing to lease it instead of buying one.

