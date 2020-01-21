2022 Fisker Ocean Staying Below The 3 Second Mark!

We got to see the 2022 Fisket Ocean at CES earlier this year and since then, we have been learning more about the upcoming model including its 0-60mph time.

The Fisker Ocean will be offered in two four-wheel-drive configurations. The standard 4WD configuration will offer 300hp while the ultra-high performance version will only need less than 3 seconds to go from 0-60mph. The total output of the range-topping model will be announced next year.

The vehicle will be fitted with an 80kWh battery pack that will allow the vehicle to charge up to 80% in 20 minutes that will have about 200 miles of range to offer.

The Fisker Ocean will be coming in to compete with models like the Mercedes-Benz EQC and FOrd Mustang Mach-E. The base model will retail for $37,499 or $379 a month if you are choosing to lease it instead of buying one.