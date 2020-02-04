2021 Volkswagen Transporter To Arrive With Plug-In Hybrid Engine

Volkswagen is not slowing down when it comes to electrifying its lineup with the 2021 Volkswagen Transporter now announced to be coming in with a plug-in hybrid engine option as well.

The plug-in hybrid model was spotted getting tested along with the regular model and while it does not come with a hybrid sticker, it was clear that this was no regular model because of the plug port in the right front quarter panel of the test model.

We do not know the official details yet but it was speculated that the vehicle will be fitted with a four-pot gasoline engine that will be mated to a small electric motor. The electric motor should allow drivers to make short trips around town on electricity alone but we will have to wait and see what the official numbers are.

As for whether it will be getting an electric version, we will just have to wait and see.