2021 Volkswagen Atlas More Tech, Design Updated

Volkswagen was at the Chicago Auto Show this year where they showed off the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas. So what is new?

The regular Atlas will be getting the refresh to match what the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is offering. Up in front is the new three-bar front grille, LED headlights, taillights as well as an updated front and rear bumper. The 2021 model is also slightly longer than before.

The Atlas R-Line model will also be fitted with an updated bumper and side skirts along with a set of 20 and 21inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, Fender Premium Audio system, 3-zone climate control, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and more.

Engine option includes the 2.0 liter TSI engine with 4Motion AWD or the 3.6 liter V6 engine that will be offering 276hp and 266lb ft of torque. The engines will both be mated to the eight speed automatic transmission.

The price is still a mystery at this point.