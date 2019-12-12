2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class: More Is Always Better

Mercedes has finally taken the covers off the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class model which will round up the subcompact luxury lineup for Mercedes. Here is what we know right now.

The GLA-Class will come riding on the same platform as the other siblings. On the outside, the GLA-Class was given a swept-back windshield with an upright rear hatch. The headlights nd grille looks more aggressive here while in the back, the vehicle will be sporting some slender looking lights.

The 2021 model will be taller, wider and has a longer wheelbase which will allow the vehicle to offer a little more legroom compared to the last model. Both the GLA 250 and GLA 35 will be powered by the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be mated to an eight speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine will be offering about 221hp and 258lb ft of torque but the GLA 35 will have 302hp to offer.

No word on how much Mercedes will be selling these for.