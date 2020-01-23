2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class : What Updates Will It Get

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will come with a long list of updates including some exterior upgrades and some new interior features and tech.

The E-Class will come fitted with some electronic driving aids including the Active Distance Assist with Route-based Speed Adjustment that will detect traffic jams ahead of time using live traffic information to reduce the speed of the car. It will also keep itself in the lane during the traffic jam and maintain a safe distance between the car in front.

There is also the blind spot detection system that will warn the front passenger if there is a bicycle, motorcycle, or another car nearby when they are about the open the door. There is also the onboard 360-degree camera and the Urban Guard feature.

Powering it this time will be the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that will offer 268hp paired with a mild-hybrid tech that will offer an additional 20hp. There is also the 3.0-liter straight-six engine that will take the place of the 3.0 liter V6.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class could be making an appearance at the Geneva Motor Show this year happening in March this year.