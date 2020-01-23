2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Showing Off A Little More

Mercedes might not be ready to show off their 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class yet but the vehicle was spotted getting testing out in the open and this time with much less camo on giving us a chance to learn even more about the upcoming model.

From what we can see, the vehicle will be getting an updated nose that will be lower and wider than what we have now. The grille is also wider now and will sit lower in the front. There is also a flat hood.

In the back, the vehicle will be fitted with a set of updated headlights similar to what they are offering on some of the other models like the CLA and CLS Class models. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class should be coming in as a 2021 model and will come fitted with the latest MBUX interface and a few engine options including the turbocharged inline-four and turbo inline-six engine option.