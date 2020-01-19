2021 Kia Seltos: Prices Already Out?

Kia might not be ready to tell the world how much the 2021 Kia Seltos will be offered for but the details might have already got leaked online.

According to Motor1, they received a tip from a tipster revealing all the starting price for all six trim option that Kia will be offering. Starting from the Kai Seltos LX AWD model which will come with a $23,110 price tag.

The base model will come powered by a 2.0-liter engine that will be offering about 146hp and 132lb ft of torque. The engine will also be mated to a CVT. The base model will come with standard features like the adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 17inch wheels and more.

The top of the range model, the SX model, on the other hand, will start off from $29,010 and will come powered by a 1.6-liter engine that will be offering about 175hp and 195lb ft of torque and will be mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.