2021 Kia Rio With Updated Exterior Spotted

The 2020 Kia Rio was spotted getting tested out in the open with parts if it all covered up suggesting that Kia will be making some major changes to the design of the 2020 Kia Rio model.

From what we can see, the vehicle will be fitted with a set of updated headlights design with LED DRLs. The fog lights will be in the same spot but we do not know if it will be keeping the same design or not.

Kia also tried covering up the rear window which suggests that there might be more changes int he back but we will have to wait and see as we can’t make out much.

On top of getting an exterior update, the 2020 model will also be getting an updated 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that will be mated to a CVT. The new powertrain will allow the vehicle to return about 32mpg combined on the sedan and 36mpg on the hatch.