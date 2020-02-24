2021 Kia Rio Thick Camo Just A Ruse?

The Kia Rio was spotted getting tested out in the cold with some thick camo and vinyl on which would suggest that Kia might be working on something major but is that really the case here.

The spy shots seem to suggest that the Kia Rio will be getting some major exterior upgrade but some reports claim that Kia is working on giving it a facelift and that the changes we will be seeing will most likely be an updated bumper and lighting units and possibly an updated grille.

Customers could also get a few new color and wheels options this time but that should be all the update we will be seeing on the outside. The upcoming model should also keep all its engine including the diesel engine option.

As for whether we will be seeing it in Geneva or not, most people are saying not as we might have to wait until the end of the year or early next year before we get to see it.