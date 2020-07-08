2021 Kia K5 Price Tag Released

The new price tag for the 2021 Kia K5 is out now and it looks like fans will be happy for the minimal increase in its based price.

According to Cars Direct, the Kia K5 will be offered in the US with a $23,490 price tag before the destination charge was added on. This put it only $100 more than the 2020 Optima LX and $120 before the Hyundai Sonata SE. It is also cheaper than the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.

The 2021 Kia K5 will be fitted with a 1.6 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 180hp and 195lb ft of torque that will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Kia also made some changes to the trim options. The K5 will start from the LX, LXS, GT-Line, EX and the GT model. The GT will be powered by a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that will be offering 290hp and 311lb ft of torque.