2021 Jaguar F-Pace: Spot The Difference

Jaguar has made it clear that they are looking to give their line up and update and that includes the Jaguar F-Pace which was spotted getting tested out in the open.

Based on what we can see from the latest spy images, the vehicle will be getting an updated headlight that will no longer have a straight bottom. The grille shape will also be different along with the front bumper design. The taillight design will also be different.

The spy images also showed that the interior which was very well covered which means more changes will be made on the inside as well so there will have a lot of exciting things to look forward to. The F-Pace should be keeping its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine as well.

The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace will be coming in later this year with its new facelifted design.