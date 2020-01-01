2021 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Spies Shots Reveals More

All Hyundai was willing to say about the upcoming 2021 Hyundai Santa Cruz was that it was aimed towards the Millenials and that they will be building it at their Montgomery Alabama plant in 2021 but the latest spy shots might reveal a little more about the upcoming model.

The last time Hyundai showed us the concept was five years ago so we can expect to see more changes being made to the actual production model when it finally arrives. Although it was heavily covered, we could see that it is larger now and is a four-door crew cab configuration.

However, the rest of the design looks pretty close to the conept like the certical frotn fascia and rounded body work. The camo covered all the other details so we will have to wait and see.

Details like the engine offerisn is also still a mystery.