2021 Hyundai Santa Cruz Enjoys The Snow Once More

We are not too far off from the unveiling of the 2021 Hyundai Santa Cruz as the vehicle has been spotted a few times now with the latest one happening just days ago.

Like the previous model, this too was heavily covered so we can’t really make out any new details from the latest set of spy images but it is clear that Hyundai is taking the cold weather test very seriously with the amount of test they are conducting up in the Arctic Circle.

There is not a whole lot of information right now other than the fact that the vehicle will be getting a lot of its design features from the concept but with a modern twist to it. It was also speculated that it will be coming with two four-cylinder engine options, an entry-level 2.4-liter 185hp engine, and a 2.0-liter turbocharged 235hp engine.