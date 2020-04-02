2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Won’t Stray Too Far

Those that liked what the Hyundai Elantra has to offer in terms of design but prefer to have it with the hybrid engine option will be happy to learn that the 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid will not stray too far from the Hyundai Elantra when it comes to its looks.

One of the most obvious differences between the two will probably be the Hybrid bade on the back right corner of the trunk lid. In the back, the hybrid model will also come with a slotted valance design but that is probably the only major changes we are seeing on the outside.

On the inside, the vehicle’s digital instrument cluster will come in with a new layout. No official fuel economy numbers have been announced yet but it was estimated that the vehicle would be able to archive about 50mpg combined rating with its 1.6 liters four-cylinder engine and electric motor.

Both the 2021 Hyundai Elantra and its Hybrid model will be set to arrive this fall.