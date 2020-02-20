2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Will Turn Heads With Yellow Exterior

The newly announce Honda Civic Type R is amazing but what is even more amazing is the Limited Edition version which will come with a sharp yellow exterior color.

The vehicle will come with a Phoenix Yellow exterior color along with a black roof, mirror caps, and hood scoop along with a dark chrome badging all around. One new feature that fans will be happy to see is the forged 20inch BBS wheels. There will only be 600 units of these units so there won’t be much going around.

The Limited Edition model will also weigh a little less because of some of the parts that were removed like the rear wiper, cargo cover, rear heater ducts and more. Without the air conditioning or infotainment system will reduce further 104 pounds.

The new Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition will be arriving this summer but the price is still a mystery yet.