2021 GMC Yukon Denali: What’s New?

GMC is not ready to show off their new GMC Yukon yet but the latest spy shots will give us an idea of what to expect from them when the truck is unveiled.

New spy images of what many believe are the GMC Yukon Denali have been making its rounds on the internet. The images included some taken of the interior. While many people would expect the interior of the Yukon to look like the other GMC model like the Suburban, the Yukon was actually given something a little different.

We can see that the 10-inch central infotainment screen is fitted lower with the vents now sitting on top of the display. Other features like the automatic transmission button are fitted in the same spot as the others.

The Yukon will come riding on the T1 truck platform that will allow it to have a roomier interior and some new tech.