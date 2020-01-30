2021 GMC Canyon AT4: Off-Road Performance Edition Package Announced

GMC has been trying to take their off-road fans more seriously by introducing the AT4 Off-Road Performance Package and it has now been announced that the GMC Canyon AT4 will be given the package option later this year.

The Canyon AT4 will come in to take the place of the Canyon All Terrain model that will be fitted with an All-Terrain kit which will include the tuned suspension, Advanced Hill Descent Control, transfer case skid plate, automatic locking rear differential, 21inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, and the 17inch aluminum wheels.

The vehicle will also be getting some design updates that will include a bolder front fascia, red recovery hooks and more. The Off-Road Performance Package will also come with the front and middle-performance skid plate, rocker protection, spray-on bed liner, performance exhaust tips, 17inch gloss black aluminum wheels and more.

No price has been announced yet but production is set to start in June or July this year.