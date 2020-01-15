2021 Genesis GV80: Details Out Now

We got to see what the 2021 Genesis GV80 will look like when the vehicle was revealed earlier this month but at that time, a lot of the details were still a mystery until now.

Other than coming in with a clean looking exterior, we now get to learn what the GV80 will be offering under the hood. Powering will be three engine options although the US will only be getting two of those three.

One of the engine options will be the 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that will be offering about 274hp and 434lb ft of torque. Then there is the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and the 3.5-liter six-cylinder engine option. All engines will be mated to the same eight-speed automatic transmission.

The GV80 will also be fitted with some neat new tech like the augmented reality mode on navigation where information will be overlaid on a camera to make it clear which way the driver should take. The Genesis GV80 will be arriving in South Korea first before making its way to the US.