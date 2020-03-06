2021 Genesis G80 Steps Out Of The Shadow For The First Time

The 2021 Genesis G80 might have been spotted out in the open a few times now but this will be the first time the vehicle officially stepped out of the shadow as Genesis released the official images of the upcoming model showing off the stunning exterior design.

The Genesis G80 will be arriving later this month. In front sits the huge crest grille and quad lights. It will also be fitted with a set of 20inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a two-tone steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster.

It will also be fitted with a 14.5inch windscreen infotainment system, a rotary shifter, premium leather seats and more. Other details are still a secret right now but we should be seeing a lot of tech from the GV80 making it over.

Powering it will be the turbocharged 2.5 liters four-cylinder engine that will be offering 300hp, there is also the twin-turbo 3.5 liter V6 that will be offering 370hp. Some market could also get the 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbodiesel engine.