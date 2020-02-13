2021 Ford Puma ST Could Not Wait!

Ford is getting ready to show off their 2021 Ford Puma but before that can happen, the vehicle was spotted at a gas station in Sweden without any camo tape on.

Of course, the vehicle was spotted without its ST badge so Ford is clearly trying to be sneaky here but that did not work at all. Unlike the standard Puma, the ST model will come fitted with a deeper front spoiler, uprated brakes, twin exhaust pipes, and a larger roof spoiler.

Some people also notice the huge intercooler in the lower grille. On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with Recaro sports seats, sports steering wheels and more. Powering it will be the 1.5 liter EcoBoost three-cylinder engine that will probably offer about 197hp and 214lb ft of torque similar to the Fiesta ST model.

The Ford Puma ST is expected to make its debut later this year.