2021 Ford Bronco: Two Door Version Spotted!

We are only a few months away from the unveiling of the 2021 Ford Bronco and while we have been seeing a lot of four-door models out in the open, there was not that much information about the two-door version.

New spy shots of the two-door model were seen online but sadly, it won’t have much to offer as the vehicle looks very far from production-ready and is close to the prototype that we have seen one year ago.

What we do see is the shorter cab but there is really not much that can give us an idea of what the vehicle will be offering. The only details we can pick up is how much shorter it will be compared to the four-door model.

It is believed that Ford will launch with the four-door model first while the two-door version will only be introduced later on.