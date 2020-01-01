2021 Ford Bronco Taking Design Inspiration From The Past

It looks like some of the design features on the first-gen Ford Bronco could be making a comeback as a new image of what many believe is the headlights for the upcoming Bronco made its way online.

We did get to see the Bronco R prototype not too long ago but most of the features on the off-road racer will probably not make it to the actual Ford Bronco model. The new image that people have been seeing online was uploaded by Bronco6G and is said to be the headlight for the U725 Bronco.

If this is true, the new headlights will look similar to the one seen on the original Bronco the last time which is actually pretty neat if Ford does choose to bring it back. We also got to see what looks like a reflector with an LED turn signal as well.

The new Ford Bronco is expected to make its debut in the spring next year with removable doors.