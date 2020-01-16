2021 Ford Bronco: Much-Loved Shape Spotted

There have long been speculations on whether Ford will be giving the Bronco back its iconic boxy design or not as many feared the new version will look like the newer models that we have in the market right now but it looks Ford is determined to give their fans what they want.

New spy shots of the 2021 Ford Bronco showed the vehicle with its new boxy body shape which is exactly what the fans have been hoping for all along with its solid rear axle and beefy brakes visible in some shots.

The new Bronco will come riding on the same platform as the Ford Ranger pickup truck but with a little alteration. The rest of the body was heavily covered in camo but we could see that it will be getting either a soft-top or removable hardtop when it arrives.

We know that Ford also patented to have removable doors but we will have to see if that makes it to the production model or not.