2021 Chevrolet Tahoe New Engine Option Announced

Chevrolet revealed their 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe this week and revealed some additional information about the vehicle including the new engine option that customers will be getting.

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe will be significantly bigger than the previous model. It is ow 6.7 inches longer and has a 4.9 inch longer wheelbase. This all translates to more legroom and boot space. Even the third row will feel much mroe comfortable now.

The extra space came from the independent rear suspension that not only improves the handling and ride quality of the vehicle but also lowers the rear floor for extra cargo space. The upgrade will put it right in-line with its competitors.

Similar to what was offered on the Suburban, the Tahoe will also be getting three suspension options now. It will also be getting a new 3.0 liter Duramax turbodisel engine option, the same one that was fitted onto the Silverado.

More changes can be found on the inside inculding the 10inch touchscreen infotainment system.