2021 Chevrolet Suburban: What We Know Now

Chevrolet has finally taken the covers off the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban along with the Tahoe. Here is what we know about the Suburban right now.

One major upgrade that the Suburban will be getting is the independent rear suspension which will provide superior ride comfort and better body control while also allow the vehicle to have more interior space. The Suburban is now longer and lower. Not only will be back passengers have more legroom but there will also be more boot space.

The Suburban will be offered with three suspension options. There is the coil spring and passive dampers, the coil springs, and magnetic dampers as well as the Premier and High Country trim option.

As for the powertrain, it will be the same as before but the 2021 model will be offered the 3.0 liter Duramax turbodiesel engine as well. The same engine on the Silverado had about 277hp and 460lb ft of torque to offer.