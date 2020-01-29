2021 Chevrolet Silverado New Edition Will Make It Hard To See

Chevrolet is looking to bring in another Realtree-themed pickup truck and this time under the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado name. Like before, this will also be a limited production model. Here is what we know right now.

The new edition will come with some exterior upgrade that will include the camouflage-pattern decals, Timber patterns on the side of the bed and hood. The Realtree logo can also be spotted on the bed itself while on the other side we will also get the black badging, black exhaust tips, black side steps and more.

Powering it will still be the 5.3-liter V8 engine that will be offering 355hp. The engine will be mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Customers also can opt for the 6.2-liter V8 engine that will be offering 420hp and will be mated to a 10-speed transmission.

The Realtree Edition will go on sale this summer but details like the price is still a mystery at this point.