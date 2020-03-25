2021 Chevrolet Camaro: What’s New?

The order guide for the upcoming 2021 Chevrolet Camaro has been released giving us all a clear idea at what the 2021 model will be offering.

From what we can see, there will still be right trim options for the coupe model and seven for the convertible. One other change that people have noticed is that the Track Performance Package which will be offered as an option will now be offered on more trim options. The package can also be had with the 10-speed automatic transmission now instead of just the six-speed option.

Powering the Camaro will be the 2.o liter turbo four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 275hp and 295lb ft of torque. There is also the 3.6-liter V6 engine that will be offering 335hp and a 6.2-liter V8 engine that will be offering 455hp. The Supercharged 6.2-liter engine will come with 650hp to offer.

Other features like the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will come as standard now while wireless charging will be offered as standard on the 3LT, 2SS and ZL1 trim models.