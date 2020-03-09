2021 Chevrolet Blazer Interior Looks Roomy In New Images

We have already seen how the new 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, the seven-seat Blazer that will be offered in China will look like since Chevrolet has already unveiled it a few months ago but we now get to see how it will look on the inside.

The Chevrolet Blazer SUV will be arriving in the first half of this year and based on the new images that Chevrolet is releasing, the vehicle does look very roomy on the inside because of the seven seating layout.

The new seat arrangement would be targeted at those looking for a larger family car. On top of the extra space, there is also a 10inch touchscreen display and also a dual-barreled 8inch LCD instrument panel. Features that will be offered as an option includes the panoramic skylight

Customers will have four trim options to choose from starting from the LT, Premier, Redline, and the RS model.