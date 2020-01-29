2021 Cadillac Escalade Teased In New Short Film

Cadillac will be showing off their new 2021 Cadillac Escalade in a few days but before that happens, GM has now released a teaser short film to give us a taste of what is to come.

The short film with the Cadillac will be introduced by Spike Lee through a film that be directed called Anthem. In the film, we got to see the Escalade front end getting glimpses of the grille, headlights, DRL design and more. The grille design that we see here is similar to the ones seen on the XT6 and XT4.

What was also seen in the bumper on the lower grille which seems to have been done in black but fans won’t have to worry that take will make it look less chrome. On the inside, we can expect to see the vehicle fitted with a huge 38inch curved screen.