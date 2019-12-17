2021 Cadillac Escalade New Teaser Showed Off

Cadillac will officially be taking the covers off their 2021 Cadillac Escalade on the 4th of February but before that, they have released a new teaser image showing off the huge display that we will be seeing on the inside.

The huge curved OLED display will measure at 38inches from corner to corner. From what we can see in the image, it is going to be huge but what we do not know now is the resolution of the display although Cadillac did say that the pixel density will be two times more than the 4K television.

The teaser also showed that it will be getting a Super Cruise with a green light that runs along with the steering wheel suggesting that semi-autonomous tech will be part of the vehicle. The rest of the details were sort of hidden in the shadow so it is pretty hard to see.

Luckily, the wait will be over soon.