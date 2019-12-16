2021 Cadillac Escalade Debuts Surrounded By Stars

We have already seen what Chevrolet will have to offer on the Tahoe and Suburban so the next model that should be taking the stage should come from Cadillac. The automaker has now announced the debut date for the next-gen Caddilac Escalade.

With the Detroit Auto Show now pushed to June, the automaker seems to have chosen the 4th of February to coincide with the 2020 edition of the Academy Awards which would be happening a few days after the unveiling. This had many people assuming that the vehicle could have a role during the awards.

Leaked images of the Escalade showed a showed the tall looking grille in front while on the inside, the vehicle will be given a new digital cluster that will blend together with the infotainment system to look like one.

No words on what we will be seeing under the hood although there were speculations that it might be the 3.0 liter straight six turbodiesel engine. The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is expected to go on sale next year.