2021 Bentley Bentayga Online Configurator Goes Live

The Bentley Bentayga will finally be getting a major update with the 2021 model coming in with some exterior update along with some interior design and tech update but that is not all.

It was revealed that the online configurator for the 2021 Bentley Bentayga is now live which means we got to play with all the different configurations that are offered but even after you have made your perfect Bentayga, you won’t know the price of it but at least you get to see it.

According to Bentley, they have fitted close to 280,000 rendered images of the Bentayga with every important component fo the vehicle taken with care. They even went as far as analyzing the images manually to make sure it has the correct veneer and stitch alignment.

The 2021 Bentley Bentayga will be fitted with a 4.0-liter V8 engine that will be offering about 542hp and 568lb ft of torque for now but it will be getting the W12 Speed model and the PHEV later on.