2021 Audi RS7 Matching Rival On Prices

Audi has finally announced the prices for their 2021 Audi RS7 model and it is nice to see that Audi will be matching some of their rivals when it comes to its pricing.

The Audi RS7 will be coming in with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that will be offering about 591hp and 590lb ft of torque. To get that, you will need to pay $114,995 which is much higher than the base model of the Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door model but do take note that the base Mercedes model has a much lower output than the Audi RS7. To have the same output, the consumer will have to get the GT 63 model which is being offered for $140,000 and even that will only have 577hp to offer.

The Audi RS7 will be coming in with wider bodywork, 21inch wheels, air suspension, sportier seats. Features like the 22inch wheels, carbon fiber and more will be offered as an option now.