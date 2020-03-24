2021 Audi A3: Three Body Style Options Available

It looks like those waiting for the 2021 Audi A3 sedan will have three body options to choose from when the vehicle finally arrives.

Car and Driver reported that the A3 sedan will be coming in with the A3 option along with an S3 and a RS 3. The new batch of A3 will be slightly longer than the current model with 1.2 inches more to offer.

While the 2021 model will be keeping the same engine options, the engines will also be fitted with a 48volt hybrid system. The 2021 model will come powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 240hp while the S3 will come fitted with a 2.0-liter engine that will be offering about 300hp.

As for the RS 3 model, the vehicle will be fitted with a 400hp engine. There is still a lot that we do not know right now but hopefully, Audi will have more to announce soon.