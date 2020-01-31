2020 Volkswagen e-Up! EV Price Tag Announced!

The updated Volkswagen e-Up! has arrived in the UK and here is what the vehicle will be offering as well as the price that it will be sold at.

The 2020 model will now come in with a larger lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 32.3kWh instead of 18.7kWh. It was also added that the WLTP test cycle indicates that the vehicle will have a range of 159miles to 83miles depending on the weather.

The engine will have about 82hp to offer and will need one hour to get charge up to 80% with a 40kW socket. The vehicle will also need 11.9 seconds to go from 0-62mph. and has a top speed of 81mph.

Standard features like the multi-function camera with Lane Assist will be standard on all trim options while the top of the range model will be getting additional features like the heated electrically adjustable side mirrors, heated windscreen, climate control and more.

The 2020 Volkswagen e-Up! will retail for £19,695.