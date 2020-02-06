2020 Toyota Camry S-Edition Not Holding Back!

The Toyota Camry has been doing pretty well in Russie to a point where Toyota thinks they deserve a special edition model. Called the Camry S-Edition, the new trim will come with a long list of exterior and interior upgrades along with new tech and features. Here is what we know right now.

The S-Edition will come with a two-tone exterior color that will combined pearl white body with a standard black roof, mirror caps, boot lid spoiler, A-pillars, and door inserts. Customers can also choose to have it with an all-black exterior.

Other than the color upgrade, the S-Edition will also be given the 18inch alloys, red accents in the front and back bumper, updated taillight with black inserts, S-Edition logo on the trunk lid and more. On the inside, we will see some sporty front seats, red stitching, and red inserts.

While it might look sporty, the engine will remain the same 2.5 liters naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that will offer 179hp and 170lb ft of torque. The engine will be mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Toyota Camry S-Edition will be sold for $33,500 in Russie.