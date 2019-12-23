2020 Renault Megane Gettting An Updated Face!

Renault is ready to give their Renault Megane an update as the vehicle was spotted getting tested out in the open when some camo stickers on.

The vehicle seen in the latest spy shots was spotted in Sweden where the front and rear were covered by camo stickers leading many to believe that it will most likely be getting an updated bumper and lighting design along with a new infotainment system and digital instrument cluster on the inside.

The Renault Megane will be coming in to compete with the Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus, Peugeot 308, Opel Astra and more.

The 2020 model will also be fitted with a plug-in hybrid powertrain option that is developed in the hose and will have about 30 miles of electric range to offer. The 2020 Renault Mage is expected to make an appearance at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show next year but we might get to see it debut sooner than that.