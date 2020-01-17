2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S: How Far Will It Go?

Despite all the hype for the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo model, fans were a little dissapointed when it was announced that the vehicle will only be able to offer about 201miles of range when it arrives. With the kind of selling price Porsche is asking for, fans can’t help but feel that Porsche is to really trying to beat their rivals.

Well now, we also get to learn what the Porsche Taycan Turbo S model is offering when it arrives and it is not getting any better. According to Porsche, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S will be offering about 192miles of range on a full charge which is a little less than the Turbo and that is only to be expected.

What it does have is more hp and torque to offer which is nice but in return, it will also be less efficient. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is being sold for $187,610. What do you think?