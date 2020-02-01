2020 Nissan Titan Facelift Will Cost You

The 2020 Nissan Titan and Titan XD are almost here and this time, it will come with a long list of updates but along with that is a new price list for it as well.

The 2020 Nissan Titan will come with a lot of updates this time around including the updated exterior and interior as well as new techs like the new instrument cluster and 8inch infotainment system. Nissan Safety Shield 360 will also be offered as standard now so safety features like the Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Rear Automatic Braking and more will also be offered as standard now.

Powering the Titan now is the 5.6-liter V8 engine that will be offering 400hp and 413lb ft of torque. A slight improvement from last year’s model. The engine will also be mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission

The base Titan will now retail for $36,190, about $2430 more if you also take into consideration the destination and handling fee.