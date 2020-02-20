2020 Nissan Navara New Range Topper Announced

The Nissan Navara in Europe will be getting a new top of the range model. Here is what we know right now.

The new variant is called the N-Guard and will come sitting on top of the range. Customers will get to choose from four exterior color option including a new electric blue option, black, grey or white.

The Double Cab version will also come with a spray-on bed liner that will benefit from the new braking system and rear five-link suspension. The truck is capable of towing up to 7716 lbs and carry 2425lbs of cargo.

Under the hood, the vehicle will be powered by a 2.3-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission or seven-speed automatic transmission that will offer 187hp and 331lb ft of torque.

Features like the Intelligent Emergency Braking, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Hill Start Assist and more will be offered as standard as well. Production is set to start this month.