2020 Nissan Kicks Price Updated For New MY

The 2020 Nissan Kicks will be offered with a slightly higher price tag this time around but they still manage to keep it below the $20k mark.

The 2020 Nissan Kicks will not be getting any upgrades so it will be the same model as the 2019 model. There will be three trim options, the S, SV, and SR. With destination charges, the Nissan Kicks S will be offered for $19,965 while the top of the range model will be offered for $22,215.

All models will be powered by a 1.6 liter four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 122hp and 114lb ft of torque. It will also be mated to the CVT and will return about 33mpg combined according to EPA.

On the inside, the Nissan Kicks will keep its 7inch touchscreen display but the 2020 model will be getting the Safety Shield 360 as standard. The bundle will come with techs like the automatic emergency braking, rear automatic braking, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and more.